BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are searching for a woman who went missing under what they are calling “unusual” circumstances.

Police said 61-year-old Debra Therrien had contact with her family at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. She did not show up for work on Thursday and her car and personal possessions were located at her home on Chapel Street.

Bristol police said the circumstances are considered unusual.

Therrien is described as a white female with short blonde hair, 5 feet fall, approximately 100 pounds, with hazel eyes and fair skin. There is no last known clothing description.

The Bristol Criminal Investigations Division is currently on scene investigating.

Anyone who has had contact with Therrien or may know where she is, are being asked to contact Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.