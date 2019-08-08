Brookfield Dive finds Apple watches in lake

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Brookfield dive team was training when they found two Apple watches in the bottom of a lake.

According to Chief Jay Purcell, this is not the first time they have found something like this diving.

Candlewood Lake is over eight square miles and is a common spot for people to fish and swim.

Purcell said there is a rock that swimmers jump off where their scuba team was training. The divers swam down about 25 feet with metal detectors during their monthly training and came across the watches.

Apple watches each have their own serial number which was how Purcell said they were able to track down the owners.