Brooks Koepka among five players to withdraw from Travelers Championship amid COVID-19 concerns

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Webb Simpson, Chase Koepka and Cameron Champ have all withdrawn from the Travelers Championship as of Wednesday. The caddies for both Brooks Koepka and McDowell tested positive for COVID-19, while Simpson and Chase Koepka both withdrew out of an abundance of caution.

Champ is the one player who has tested positive for the virus.

Simpson has tested negative twice, but has had a COVID scare that caused him to make the decision.

“In the last 24 hours, I had a family member test positive for COVID-19,” said Simpson. “While my tests this week were negative, I feel like it is my responsibility to take care of my family and protect my peers in the field by withdrawing from the Travelers Championship.”

Chase Koepka and his caddie both tested negative, but he did play a practice round with McDowell and Brooks Koepka.

“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” said Champ Tuesday. “It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced in a news conference Wednesday that there were no other positive tests at the Travelers as of now.