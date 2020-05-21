Brooks Koepka commits to play 2020 Travelers Championship

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- The Travelers Championship announced Thursday that the Number 3 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking, Brooks Koepka, has committed to play in the 2020 tournament. Koepka is a four-time major champion and seven-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Koepka’s commitment gives the tournament five players ranked among the world’s top 10, along with No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 4 Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed, who are tied at No. 7. It will be Koepka’s fifth appearance at the Travelers Championship; his best finish in four starts is a tie for ninth in 2016.

“Brooks has a reputation for consistent success, especially in the biggest events and major championships,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He’s played at such a high level, and we’re thrilled to have him compete at TPC River Highlands next month.”

Koepka was the PGA TOUR Player of the Year in 2018 when he won the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. His victory at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club that year made him the first player to win back-to-back U.S. Opens since Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989. Koepka’s first major championship victory came at the 2017 U.S. Open, and he also repeated as PGA Championship winner in 2019.

The Travelers Championship will be played June 25-28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA TOUR has announced that the tournament will be a TV-only event. For more information, visit the Travelers website.