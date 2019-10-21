Brothers saved meth equipment in fire, left grandmother to die, DA says

STEUBEN COUNTY, N .Y. (WETM) — Two brothers after facing manslaughter charges after allegedly leaving their grandmother for dead inside of their burning Steuben County, New York, home.

The fire happened on the morning of May 12, 2019.

On Monday, officials announced the second-degree murder charges against Jarrett and Justin Gause were changed to manslaughter after the pair allegedly saved their meth equipment from the fire, but left their 82-year-old grandmother, Gladys Ann Willow, inside the home.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said that after Jarrett and Justin removed their equipment from the home, they went for cigarettes and did not report the Riverside fire.

Reports state Willow was rescued from the home but later died at the hospital.

Both brothers are also facing multiple reckless endangerment charges for every firefighter who responded, as well as tampering with evidence.