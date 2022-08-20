NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A brush fire grew to approximately three acres in Norwich Friday night, taking over two hours to completely contain, according to the Norwich Fire Department.

The Norwich Fire Department responded in the area of 57 Woodside Ave. 11:43 p.m. Friday. While no buildings were threatened by the blaze, the hilly terrain made it difficult to contain, according to the department.

It took an hour to gain 100% containment of the fire, with another hour to put out surrounding hot spots. Two departments — Norwich Fire and Laurel Hill Volunteer Fire Department — responded to the scene with 16 firefighters.

No injuries were sustained, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire comes amid a Stage 3 drought in New London, which comes with increased fire risks. While the cause of this fire is unknown, officials have urged residents to exercise caution when it comes to their dry outdoors.