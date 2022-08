The building that collapsed on Broad Street in Meriden.

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An apartment building on Broad Street was reduced to rubble after it partially collapsed on Wednesday night, according to fire crews.

The roof of the building caved in around 6:30 p.m. An inspector arrived shortly after and decided the whole building needed to be torn down for safety.

Officials said the building was under renovations but that no one has lived there for 11 or 12 years after a fire in the building caused significant damage.