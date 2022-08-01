OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Bus companies from all across the state have joined forces once again to put out the word that they are in need of more bus drivers.

The New Britain Transportation Company says they are in the same crisis situation as last year. The only difference this year is that they have a better handle on that crisis because they now know how to consolidate the routes and also work with the school departments to make things happen more smoothly.

The bus company has also been working with the state to try to speed up background checks. That way, once a driver is trained, that background check comes back more quickly and the driver can get behind the wheel faster. They say, of course, safety is first.

The companies say this is a great job for retirees because of the flexible schedule.

“Come and drive. Come and take care of someone else’s child. Serve the community. I think it’s just a service to the community,” said Annie Michel, a driver.

The average school bus is about 40 feet long, so it may be intimidating getting behind the wheel, but everything is automatic these days, so it’s easy to use and there are mirrors showing every angle.