Bus driver arrested for bringing kids to school while intoxicated

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a man from West Monroe has been arrested for allegedly driving a school bus full of children while intoxicated on January 18th.

On Tuesday, the New York State Police in Oneida County received information from the Central Square School Districts Superintendent that one of its bus drivers had submitted to random drug/alcohol screening and allegedly had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .09%.

The driver who was identified as 48-year-old David E. Wines of West Monroe, allegedly transported 55 children to the school that day, 47 of which were 15 years old or younger. Wines was then contacted by the New York State Police and tested again. The results of the second test determined that he allegedly had a BAC level of .04%.

Wines was then arrested and transported to the Oswego County Public Safety Building for Centralized Arraignment Court on the following charges:

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (Class E Felony)

Driving While Intoxicated (Class E Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

State Police would like to recognize Central Square School Superintendent Thomas J. Colabufo and the Central Square School District administration for their cooperation and assistance with this investigation.