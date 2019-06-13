Bush 41 Forever stamp unveiled

A new commemorative forever stamp now honors former President George H.W. Bush.

The new stamp was unveiled by the U.S. Postal Service Wednesday on what would have been former President Bush’s 95th birthday.

The stamp was officially dedicated at the Bush Presidential Center in College Station, Texas. Members of the Bush family attended the event.

