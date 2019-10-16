$117.5 million Yahoo data breach settlement: how to claim your cash

(Nexstar Media Group) – You might be eligible to claim up to $100 to $358 dollars, if you had a Yahoo account between 2012 and 2016.

It’s part of a $117.5 million class-action settlement for a massive data breach.

Yahoo users who had an account between from January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2016 can get one of two benefits. They’re offering two years of credit monitoring services by Allclear ID, worth up to $358.

If you already have credit monitoring services you can claim cash up to $100.

These accounts include Yahoo emails or Yahoo Fantasy Sports, Finance, Tumblr or Flickr accounts.

You can file your claim here. The deadline to file is July 20, 2020.