300 layoffs at Subway HQ on the horizon

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Subway is making major cuts at its global headquarters in Milford. The company is eliminating around 300 corporate positions, which has reportedly prompted extra security from Milford police on the premises Wednesday.
Subway released a statement Wednesday morning saying,
A reduction in workforce is never an easy decision but streamlining and simplifying our business with a smaller and nimbler workforce will help us react quickly to the changing needs of the business. Every Subway restaurant is locally owned and operated. We must do what we can to fully support our owners and our guests in every neighborhood in which we do business. Our focus remains on ensuring Subway guests get great service and value at every restaurant they visit, our franchise owners get the full support and tools they need to help them grow and be successful and that we strengthen our overall business performance. In order to deliver on that strategy, a difficult decision was made to eliminate approximately 300 positions at our Global HQ in Milford, Connecticut.