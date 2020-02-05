300 layoffs at Subway HQ on the horizon

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) - It was all good news Monday morning as Electric Boat held its annual legislative breakfast in Groton. With defense spending on the rise, the submarine maker's biggest challenge may be finding enough people to hire.

Every year at this time, Electric Boat has a meeting and tells people how it is doing, how it thinks it's going to be doing, and what it would like lawmakers to be doing. Apparently it is doing better than it has been doing since the 1980s, and it is already planning things out until the 2080s.