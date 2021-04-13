87K CT businesses signed up for paid family leave program

Conn. (WTNH) — The state of Connecticut is on its way to compliance with the state paid leave program.

Back in January, companies started withholding half of a percent from employee paychecks after the general assembly passed the law in 2019. That money goes into the paid leave fund. Any worker in the state will be able to take up to twelve weeks of paid leave starting next year.

“Before paid family leave, only about 17 percent of working families had access to benefits and even then they weren’t as extensive as we could provide through this trust fund,” Sen. Julie Kushner, Danbury. “It’s really fundamentally a part of life that we at some point have to care for someone close to us.”

State employees will start paying into the fund in the next couple of weeks. The paid family leave authority says around 17,000 businesses in Connecticut still need to sign up for the program.