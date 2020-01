FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

(WTNH) — So far at least, political tensions with Iran are not having much of an impact on gas prices here in Connecticut.

AAA Says the average price for a gallon of regular now stands at $2.69. That’s a penny less than last week, but about 14 cents a gallon more than at this point last year.

But, prices here in Connecticut are about 11 cents a gallon higher than the national average.