Aflac bringing 150 jobs to new Windsor office as Claims Administrator for CT Paid Leave program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Aflac will be opening new offices in Windsor as Governor Ned Lamont has selected the insurance company to serve as the claims administrator for the recently established Connecticut Paid Leave Authority.

The new offices will bring in around 150 jobs. Aflac will accept applications, determine eligibility, and administer benefits for paid leave.

Connecticut paid family and medical leave program allows employees to take up to 12 weeks of leave in a 12-month period. Qualifying reasons include:

Birth of a child

Placement of a child for adoption or foster care

Caring for the health of a loved one or family member

Serving as an organ or bone marrow donor

Caring for a family member injured in military active duty

Being impacted by family violence

The program will begin on January 1, 2022. And since the start of 2021, workers have been contributing 0.5 percent of their total wages, which are taken out of the paycheck after taxes. Estimate how much you contribute here.

More information on the program can be found at ctpaidleave.org.