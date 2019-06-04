Amazon says 10 million items now qualify for 1-day delivery

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(AP) - Amazon, which has been working to deliver orders faster, says that more than 10 million items now qualify for next-day delivery.

The online shopping giant is in the process of upgrading its Prime membership, which costs $119 a year, to one-day delivery from two-day. Amazon declined to say when the switch will be completed. Currently, more than 100 million items qualify for two-day delivery through Prime.

Hoping to catch up to Amazon, Walmart rolled out next-day delivery last month. But it's for much fewer items: Walmart offers next-day delivery on 220,000 products in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Southern California. It plans to expand it to most of the U.S. by the end of the year.

Amazon said its one-day shipping for the 10 million items is available nationwide.

