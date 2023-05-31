DETROIT (AP) — Jaguar is recalling more than 6,000 I-Pace electric SUVs in the U.S. due to the risk of the high-voltage battery catching fire, and it’s telling owners to park them outdoors.

The recall is the latest in a series of electric vehicle battery recalls because of the potential for fires.

Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the recall covers all of the SUVs from the 2019 through 2024 model years.

In an email, Jaguar said customers should park away from structures until recall repairs have been completed, and where possible, they should charge outdoors. Owners with questions should contact a dealer if they have any concerns, the company said.

The documents say the vehicle batteries were made by LG Energy Solution, which is under investigation by the NHTSA after five automakers issued recalls due to possible defects that could cause fires or stalling.

The NHTSA opened the probe in April of 2022 covering more than 138,000 vehicles with the South Korean company’s lithium-ion batteries.

General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have issued recalls since February of 2020, most due to internal battery failures that can increase the risk of fires.

The agency said it will write to LG and other companies that might have bought similar batteries to make sure recalls are being done when needed.

LG Energy Solution, based in Seoul, South Korea, noted that Jaguar is updating the battery-managing software on the vehicles while the incidents that led to the recall are being investigated.

“LG Energy Solution continues to closely work with our client Jaguar Land Rover to ensure that the investigation is concluded,” it said in a statement Thursday.

The investigation is another bug in a growing global rollout of electric vehicles by all automakers to replace internal combustion vehicles to cut emissions and fight climate change. Ford and BMW also have recalled batteries in recent years. Also, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board investigated a series of fires in Tesla vehicles and said the high-voltage lithium-ion batteries pose safety risks to first responders after crashes.

Many governments are counting on EVs to replace gasoline-burning vehicles that emit greenhouse gases that cause global warming.

Documents in the Jaguar recall say the battery energy control module software will be updated by a dealer or online. The dealers also will replace battery modules if needed.

The documents say that Jaguar has received eight reports of vehicle fires in the U.S. starting in June of 2019.