Back in Business: Botticello Farms in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It may be one of the few industries to thrive in the pandemic.

More and more people turned to the garden, sprucing up the home as they were spending so much time at home.

Botticello Farms in Manchester not only survived during the uncertain year, but they also expanded, adding an open market, setting themselves up to help other farmers, who didn’t have the means to sell as easily, getting back to business.

“The one thing people could do is work at home, ya know? So we sold a lot of topsoil, mulch and garden plants,” said Tony Botticello. “We sold out our greenhouses in two and a half weeks.”

One problem local farmers ran into is they had a tough time selling their products because farmers’ markets couldn’t happen. So when Botticello’s expanded this country store, it gave them a space to sell locally grown products. A real win-win for everyone.

From Glastonbury to Enfield, and communities throughout Connecticut, they now sell goods from local farmers throughout the state.

Botticello said, “We opened it up to selling grilling meats, hamburgers and hot dogs, pies, ice cream, fresh bread every day. Mozzarella cheese.”

For shoppers like Emile Cyr from Manchester, it’s an opportunity to keep it local.

“We have to support each other, no matter what,” Cyr said.

“It makes you feel like it’s all worth it,” Botticello said. “The thing with farming is you get a sense of gratification you don’t get with other businesses because there’s a start point and a finish point. And, you can look back and say ‘look what I did to get to this point’. You don’t get that working in an office.”