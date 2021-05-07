Back in Business: Café Real, Colombian coffee shop in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — For some people, that morning cup of coffee is just part of the routine. For others, it’s a cultural experience.

“I’m originally from Colombia and I come from a farming family. They’ve been farming coffee for about 70 years,” said Eduardo Graces, the owner of Café Real in Bristol.

Graces is back to doing what he loves again after closing for nearly five months amid the pandemic.



“It was a handicap to us to not be able to gather and experience coffee together. That’s something very Colombian.”



His shop is appropriately named Café Real because to him, that’s exactly what he’s serving.



“It was hard for me to find good, real coffee. So, I had to go back to Colombia and find it. Get it from my family, bring it here.”

His family picks the coffee in Colombia he brews in Connecticut.

“I see it as a partnership between Colombian farmers, and people in Bristol.”



When the pandemic hit, he went back to Colombia and helped construct an access road to get the beans easier.

Here at home, he created an outdoor patio. And now, he’s back in business better than before doing what he’s passionate about; matching the effort his family puts into harvest quality coffee.



“They pick this coffee by hand. I’m taking every customer by hand, and I’m teaching them about the product they’re about to consume because they deserve to get a real cup of coffee.