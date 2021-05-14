Back in Business: Wadsworth Mansion at Long Hill in Middletown welcoming brides and grooms once again

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Planning a wedding used to be about a dress, invitations and flowers. Then, COVID happened.

Bride-to-be Lindsay Boulay said, “It’s just been crazy trying to plan a wedding when you don’t know [if] your venue going to be open, how many people can you have.”

Chris and Lindsay from Naugatuck are like so many newly engaged couples who went from excited about their impending 2020 nuptials to having to postpone an entire year.

“It’s just been much more stressful than I ever anticipated.”

But now, their new date this July is approaching, and wedding venues statewide are cautiously optimistic as statewide restrictions ease and the governor gives the green light to welcome more couples and guests back.

Megan Bush, The Executive Director of Wadsworth Mansion, said, “We’re excited. I think a lot of us have proven we can do this safely.”

Bush admits they’re trying to recover from six-figure losses over the last year. But, as they get “back in business”, things are looking up.

“I think the governor’s announcement a few weeks ago, we had a collective sigh of relief across the entire wedding, events, restaurant industry,” Bush said.

While many restrictions are loosening in the state right now, people planning events should expect some restrictions to stick around a little while longer. Couples for example planning a wedding may want to think about masks being a part of their day, and changes to the way foodservice is handled as well.

But the restrictions on number of guests allowed is lifting, and so is the six feet of distance rules.

“Our couples and clients especially, they still want to have a safe wedding, but now that we can reconfigure it a little to be a modern wedding without a pandemic feel to it, I think everyone is very much looking forward to it,” Bush said.

And they are, especially these two who’ve known each other since second grade. He even proposed in their elementary school parking lot. For them, it’s about finally starting the next chapter and sharing the joy with as many friends and family as possible.

Groom-to-be Chris Plude said, “I feel like our wedding is going to be the first event for people to go out and have a good time.”

“I’m super excited,” fiancée Boulay added. “I’m hoping the restrictions continue to lessen, and we can have our dream day and dream wedding.”