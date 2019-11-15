Big business expo returning to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With dozens of exhibitors, hundreds of business people mingling and networking, The Big Connect is a big deal for the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce.

“It brings together the entire business community, and we think very strongly that having them here in downtown New Haven, the core of our business center is important,” said Chamber President & CEO Garrett Sheehan.

That is a big change for the Big Connect. It’s been held in other places for the past decade. Most recently at the Oakdale theater in Wallingford.

“We do try to move it around. We are a 15 town region,” Sheehan explained. “We’ve been at the Oakdale for a longtime, and obviously that is a great location for us. But there is so much activity going on downtown right now it just seemed like a good opportunity and the right time.”

The expo lets businesses show off their goods, as well as talk to each other. If you own a restaurant, you can meet someone who makes their own sauce, someone who can make a new sign, or design your website.

There are seminars on business trends, too, and it is all happening next week at New Haven’s Omni Hotel, just before the year’s busiest shopping season.

“I couldn’t be more excited that this expo is going to host educational opportunities as well as networking opportunities for everyone here,” said Win Davis, Executive Director of the New Haven Town Green District.

In addition to all the business networking opportunities of the Big Connect, there are also eating opportunities. They call it the Big Taste, and it involves 17 different local restaurants offering samples of what they can cook.