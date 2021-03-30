Booking agencies seeing boom in recreational travel after year-long lull amid COVID

(WTNH) — A new travel industry report shows millions of people lost their jobs, and the travel sector lost trillions of dollars in the last year. However, business is booming right now.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook,” said Lang Mastro, a travel advisor with Mickey Adventures. “I blew sales out of the water for both February and January, I think we all are.”

Travel agents say people suddenly want to travel again. Mastro specializes in all things Disney. Right now, the theme parks require masks and social distancing. Right now, the parks are operating at just 35% capacity.

“At Disney World, you have to make a reservation,” Mastro explained. “A ticket is no longer enough to get you into the parks, and those reservations are filling up very, very fast.”

She does have some deals. Disney is offering 30% off hotel rooms. Travel advisor Michele Dreiding says her business started booming in early January.

“Everybody was done with the end of the year and they were just frustrated, or they had gotten vaccinated or they just felt a little more comfortable,” Dreiding said.

She says Caribbean resorts are trying to make people feel even more comfortable.

“When you do arrive, they do take your temperature,” Dreiding said. “They’re also sanitizing your luggage when you get there.”

Also, most destinations require negative Covid tests beforehand. Jennifer, a mom from Fairfield, recently went to Aruba with her family and with lots of paperwork.

“You have to show all of this, so many documents, for each flight,” Jennifer said.

Traveling with documents and masks is still better than not traveling at all. A new report from the World Travel and Tourism Council shows the industry lost $4.5 trillion worldwide last year, and 62 million people lost their jobs.

“The airlines and the hotels, they’ve lost so much over the last year, so they’re trying to recoup,” Dreiding said. “So the deals are there, they are just not as abundant as one might think.”

For instance, Hyatt and Marriott are offering fourth and fifth nights free. If you want to travel during an upcoming school break, though, do not expect discounts. Too many people are willing to pay full price. There are even folks booking cruises.

“You know, cruisers love cruising. They’re a whole different kind of traveler,” Mastro said.

Right now, however, you have to go to the boat. No cruises are allowed to leave from US ports. The rules keep changing, though, and the travel pros say that’s why you need them.

“We’ll make sure that you get there safely and advise you along the way all the things that are changing,” said Dreiding.

If you’re not ready to travel yet, they are already making reservations for 2022.