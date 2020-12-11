Businesses call on Lamont, state officials for help as businesses see gloom

(WTNH) — Despite pressure from the medical community, Governor Lamont staying the course -keeping gyms, hair salons and restaurants open. However, those businesses may close on their own or go out of business because people are not buying.

Sally and Bob’s in West Hartford Center sends her message out right on the front of the restaurant as signs: “We will get through this together” and “We are open for takeout.” It is how they are staying alive in a very difficult economy. They send a strong message to the governor: Please try and help us, out as he weighs the pros and cons of rolling back and closing down.

“‘Why aren’t you in a pause like Rhode Island?’ Well, Rhode Island brought their bar capacity down to 33%. We never opened our bars,” Governor Ned Lamont.

As Governor Lamont looks at surrounding states and at the hospitalizations and the trends, for now, he is staying the course and keeping restaurants, gyms and hair salons open.

However COVID numbers are trending up. The floor has fallen out from beneath restaurant owners and they are looking for grants to get through it.

“Our restaurants unfortunately can’t wait even until tomorrow. They need help today,” Scott Dolch, CT Restaurant Assn.

The message was heard loud and clear here at the capital. The governor knows the reservations are way down. He knows the restaurants are hurting, bleeding money every day. He says he is going to do what he can to try and get money into their pockets as quickly as possible.

“Open them or close them, I hear all of the arguments but their reservations, the number of people going there it’s way down, way down. And I know how important they are to our community, to our cities and towns we are going to do what we can,” Governor Ned Lamont.

Restaurants and small business owners alike also looking to a federal stimulus package that might help get them over the hump.

“I need our federal delegates to do something in DC over the next week, the lame duck ends, and lawmakers are going back for the holiday if they leave without a federal stimulus. We are going to see thousands, not only 600, but thousands of restaurants and a couple of weeks fully closed in my opinion,” Scott Dolch.

The governor knows he only has a limited time to help the restaurants and the businesses get through it. The vaccine is rolling out and he wants to make sure the restaurants and businesses are there when life returns back to normal.