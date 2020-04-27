Local butcher’s business booms as people stock up on meat during pandemic

SALEM, Conn. (WTNH)– Sales at Salem Prime Cuts have been healthy ever since the pandemic began.

“We’ve been busy probably twice as much,” said owner John Fusaro. “Everybody’s nervous. They’re all stocking up.”

Fusaro didn’t know what to expect when concerns over the coronavirus grew. But he soon found demand for his hamburger, chicken, and most everything else in the Salem shop began to grow too.

“We still got to eat and we like good meat,” said customer Shelley Bailey, of Old Lyme.

This boom in business comes as major meat processing plants, some owned by national companies like Tyson, are closing after workers became sick. Some of those employees claim they were told to work even though they weren’t feeling well.

“Or they were sick and they didn’t know it,” added Fusaro. “Combination and they got a big assembly line. It’s not a good thing.”

As soon as customers walk into Salem Prime Cuts they see the precautions taken. Face masks are mandatory, hand sanitizer is available, and the number of customers inside is limited.

“Gloves, masks. We close pretty much every other day clean and sanitize,” said Fusaro. “We got the registers all blocked off.”

Fusaro started implementing all the extra safety precautions four weeks ago so you could say he was ahead of the curve so to speak.

Because of those measures News 8 was not allowed inside the butcher shop Monday but last June we got a look at what they do back there when we did a story on head butcher Sean Kelley, who was considered a cut above the rest in a national competition which aired on the History Channel.

He and the other butchers at Salem Prime Cuts are busy these days. Some meat comes from out West and the Midwest.

“Prices are getting higher but the supply so far is fine,” said Fusaro.

Much of the meat is local.

“Well they have the best meats,” said customer Pauline Clifford of Montville.

So far the supply has not slowed down.