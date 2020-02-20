 

Career assistance program to help workers laid off from Subway HQ happening Thursday

Business

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A career assistance program will take place Thursday to help the hundreds of workers who were laid off at Subway Headquarters in Milford.

The city will be working with workforce alliance and other organizations to help find employment for those now without a job.

Related Content: Subway HQ in Milford eliminating hundreds of corporate positions

The program will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Parson’s Gymnasium on West River Street in Milford.

Several companies will be on site to review resumes and look for candidates to fill open positions.

