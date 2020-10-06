Carma Games has solution to family boredom, too much screen time amid pandemic

(WTNH) — Folks are spending a lot of time at home these days because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Screen time is way up, especially for kids. A departure from that: puzzles and games.

Executive ‘Dice’ President of Carma Games Kevin Carrol joined News 8 Monday to talk about how his Connecticut-based company is kicking that pandemic boredom.

“Our games have to be simple, fast, and fun. That’s sort of our rule,” he explained.

Ten years ago, Carroll, of Westport, launched the company with a friend. They now have six games: Tenzi, Pairzi, Itzi, Risky Itzi, Slapzi, and their latest game, Buildzi.

Buildzi has just won an award for family games and puzzles!

For more information about where you can get one of these cool, locally-made games, click here