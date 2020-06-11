Breaking News
State Police return to search Avon property linked to Jennifer Dulos

City of New Haven sells former HB Ives lot for future industrial use

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven city hall.jpg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The office of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced that the former HB Ives Manufacturing site in the Mill River neighborhood has been sold to a local developer.

North Haven-based Elm City Industrial Properties, Inc. closed the deal for 50 Ives Place on June 5.

The property is a 4.4-acre lot with direct access to I-91 and I-95. H.B. Ives operated on the property until it closed in 2009. The building was demolished and the property was later used as staging for the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge construction project.

Now, Elm City Industrial and the City’s Office of Economic Development plan to utilize the lot to bring several different industries to New Haven including, distribution, e-commerce, biotech, and manufacturing. They hope to bring more jobs to New Haven with this new project.

Mayor Elicker says the deal is “an important step toward returning a dormant piece of industrial land back to productive use and the City tax rolls.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Meals, Masks and Music at Toyota Oakdale

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals, Masks and Music at Toyota Oakdale"

Legendary New Haven coach reflects on chance to start his career despite the color of his skin

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Legendary New Haven coach reflects on chance to start his career despite the color of his skin"

Policing while Black: Black members of Waterbury PD speak out following protests condemning death of Floyd

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Policing while Black: Black members of Waterbury PD speak out following protests condemning death of Floyd"

Flyover, parade honors 2020 grads of New Haven Public Schools

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Flyover, parade honors 2020 grads of New Haven Public Schools"

A novel clinical trial for treatment of COVID-19 soon to get underway at Yale School of Medicine

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "A novel clinical trial for treatment of COVID-19 soon to get underway at Yale School of Medicine"

Police search for suspect in armed robbery of New Haven gas station on Willow Street

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police search for suspect in armed robbery of New Haven gas station on Willow Street"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss