City of New Haven sells former HB Ives lot for future industrial use

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The office of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced that the former HB Ives Manufacturing site in the Mill River neighborhood has been sold to a local developer.

North Haven-based Elm City Industrial Properties, Inc. closed the deal for 50 Ives Place on June 5.

The property is a 4.4-acre lot with direct access to I-91 and I-95. H.B. Ives operated on the property until it closed in 2009. The building was demolished and the property was later used as staging for the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge construction project.

Now, Elm City Industrial and the City’s Office of Economic Development plan to utilize the lot to bring several different industries to New Haven including, distribution, e-commerce, biotech, and manufacturing. They hope to bring more jobs to New Haven with this new project.

Mayor Elicker says the deal is “an important step toward returning a dormant piece of industrial land back to productive use and the City tax rolls.”