Connecticut Post Mall to reopen to public May 20 with reduced schedule

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mall officials announced Thursday the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford will reopen on May 20 under the state’s “Reopen Connecticut Plan.”

The mall aims to maintain a 50 percent occupancy of capacity. They will also “institute comprehensive cleaning, disinfection, masking, and social distancing protocols throughout the property.” High-touch areas including door handles, restrooms, and strollers will be disinfected at regular intervals.

The mall plans to operate on a reduced schedule for the first 30 days. From May 20 to June 20, the CT Post Mall will operate:

  • Mondays to Saturdays: 11 a.m.-7 p.m
  • Sundays: Noon-6 p.m

Large in-person events are temporarily canceled, but the mall will continue to offer virtual events as well as smaller in-person events.

For the latest information from Connecticut Post Mall, click here.

