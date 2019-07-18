Connecticut slot revenues down for 12th consecutive month

(WTNH)–Slot revenues are down at the state’s two casinos and that means less revenue for the state.

With new casinos popping up around New England, June marked the 12th straight month of declining slot revenue.

At Mohegan Sun, the slots made $46.9 million this June, which is down from $49.4 million in June 2018.

At Foxwoods, the slot revenues dropped almost 12 percent from last year, to $35.3 million.

The casinos give 25 percent of the slot revenues to the state under Connecticut’s gambling compact.