Connecticut’s remaining Disney Stores closing by mid-September

Logo of a Disney Store is seen at Disneyland park in Chessy, near Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris on March 31, 2012. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “See ya real soon!” — That’s the send-off to Connecticut shoppers as the two remaining Disney Stores in the state are set to close by mid-September.

The Disney Store in the Danbury Fair Mall and the Westfarms Mall in Farmington will be closing on or before September 15, according to the store’s website.

Disney announced in March that it would close around 60 Disney stores this year, USA Today reported.

There are still 25 Disney Stores that remain open; the closest one to Connecticut is the one in Times Square.

Meanwhile, Target has plans to open more than 100 new Disney shops inside its stores by the end of the year. It appears that there are no Disney shops in any Connecticut Target stores at this time.

Disney is encouraging customers to shop online at shopDisney.com.