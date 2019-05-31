(WTNH) - The trade war between the U.S. and China is going to cost you more at COSTCO, affecting goods like furniture, bikes and luggage.

President Trump slapped tariffs on $250-billion worth of Chines exports and warned the tariffs are likely to stay for some time.

China has retaliated by also imposing new tariffs.

The retailer says it's sourcing goods from other countries to try to keep costs down.

