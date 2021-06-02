Cruises slowly picking up speed post-pandemic

(WTNH) — Cruises are slowly getting going. Just this week, Disney and Royal Caribbean announced test cruises and there’s been a big push to get Alaskan Cruises sailing this summer, too.

Right now, you can book a fall cruise out of New York City and Boston, but at this point, there’s no guarantee they will set sail. That’s why the cruise lines have loosened cancellation policies.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand to get back on ships. You know, some people have opted to go do a beach vacation or go out west or whatever, but most people are waiting for the ships to get back in the water. They really miss it,” said Woodbridge’s Cruise Planners, Leslie Marsh.

Marsh said, right now, passengers and crew are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. They’re still working out mask rules and at this point; they will limit capacity on ships.