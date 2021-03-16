CT business industry leaders create 11-point plan to help state’s economy recover from pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rebuilding Connecticut businesses in the midst of a pandemic is going to take one step at a time.

Studies show one in four businesses have been forced to close since the beginning of the pandemic while others remain on life support. But the “Rebuilding Connecticut Policy” could be the economic shot in the arm that’s needed.

Members of the Connecticut Business Industry Associated met via Zoom Tuesday to outline an 11-point recovery plan for the ailing state economy.

The goal is to help, particularly struggling small businesses, manage the high cost of navigating COVID-19 restrictions, create and retain jobs, and lead the state’s economic recovery.

The plan is backed by a group of bipartisan lawmakers. One of the items on the plan talks about streamlining the permitting and approval process. Lawmakers say Connecticut needs to get more shovels in the ground and cranes in the air.

Another area being examined is the service industry. Governor Lamont calls it one of the hardest-hit areas.

“That’s restaurants, hospitality. That impacts unemployment, that I care about deeply,” Lamont said. “So, that’s why A: opening up at 100%, B: childcare and other ways would help people make it easier for them to get back to work.”

The governor is also charging the health care industry to come up with creative ideas to reduce cost for small businesses. He also suggested a workshare program to help drive the state economy.

”If you can’t afford to hire that person full time, bring them back half time, and we’ll pay the other half, meaning the state and the feds,” Lamont said.