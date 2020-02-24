CT ‘Open for Business’: District brings innovation to New Haven

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Garrett Sheehan is the President and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce. So, who better to take us on a tour of businesses across the state in this new partnership between News 8 and the Chamber of Commerce?

In this first episode of “Open for Business” Sheehan introduces us to David Salina. Salina is the co-founder and CEO of District – an innovation campus located in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven.

Salina explains how he took an old bus depot and turned it into a thriving tech center that hosts 130 companies.

“Open for Business” will continue to focus on the people, products and stories that make business in Connecticut go. Check back for more Connecticut companies that are open for business.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

CT 'Open for Business': District brings innovation to New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT 'Open for Business': District brings innovation to New Haven"

'We need more trains': Waterbury Rail Line upgrades bring parties together

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'We need more trains': Waterbury Rail Line upgrades bring parties together"

Police ID pedestrian hit, killed in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police ID pedestrian hit, killed in New Haven"

Police identify 18-year-old man killed in New Haven shooting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police identify 18-year-old man killed in New Haven shooting"

Police identify man killed in I-95 motorcycle crash in West Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police identify man killed in I-95 motorcycle crash in West Haven"

New Haven woman in critical condition after being struck by car early Sunday morning

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven woman in critical condition after being struck by car early Sunday morning"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss