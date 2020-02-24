CT ‘Open for Business’: District brings innovation to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Garrett Sheehan is the President and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce. So, who better to take us on a tour of businesses across the state in this new partnership between News 8 and the Chamber of Commerce?

In this first episode of “Open for Business” Sheehan introduces us to David Salina. Salina is the co-founder and CEO of District – an innovation campus located in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven.

Salina explains how he took an old bus depot and turned it into a thriving tech center that hosts 130 companies.

“Open for Business” will continue to focus on the people, products and stories that make business in Connecticut go. Check back for more Connecticut companies that are open for business.