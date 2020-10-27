CT resident discusses her journey in opening Glastonbury salon against all odds amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — Chatting with News 8 on some good ol’ fashioned entrepreneurial spirit is Tida Murdock, a once-furloughed worker due to the pandemic, quickly pivoted on her own and bounced back.

With the help and blessing from her family and now fiancé, and she’s off and running on her own now. Murdock is opening Asana Organic Skin Care and Beauty, a salon in Glastonbury spotlighting holistic wellness.

For more on Asana, watch the interview above and visit their official Facebook and Instagram page.