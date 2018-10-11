Dave & Buster's looks to fill over 200 positions at new Milford location

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Dave & Buster's is looking to hire over 200 people for their new location in Milford.

The company is now holding a hiring site at the Holiday Inn Express at 278 Old Gate Lane. Anyone interested in applying for a job can stop by there Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to fill out an application.

Dave & Buster's is looking to fill over 200 new positions that include servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.

The brand says that they offer their employees comprehensive benefits package, as well as internal promotion opportunities and a fun work atmosphere.

The restaurant/ entertainment complex is opening their second Connecticut location in the Connecticut Post Mall.

To fill out a Dave & Buster's application online, click here.