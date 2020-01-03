Delta employees sue Lands’ End over uniforms

FILE – In this May 15, 2014, file photo, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-232 lands at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. Delta reports quarterly financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

(CNN) — A group of Delta Air Lines employees says uniforms provided by Lands’ End made them sick and they’re taking the company to court.

The lawsuit by more than 500 Delta employees claims the uniforms quote pose “ongoing, unreasonable risks of physical harm.”

The suit cited “allergic and-or sensitization response” to the uniforms, which are worn by flight attendants and some ground workers.

The uniforms came out in 2016, and employees have been required to wear them since May of 2018.

Delta said it tested the uniforms and believes all the mandatory components of the uniform are safe.

The suit claims employee tests found unacceptably high levels of chemicals and heavy metals including formaldehyde and mercury.

Lands’ End has not responded to the suit.