(CNN) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is furloughing most of its 40,000 employees.

The company said that its 800 stores won’t reopen any time soon. The closure of gyms, schools and social distancing rules because of the coronavirus pandemic has lowered demand for Dick’s sports gear. The company says it’s still filling online orders and offering curbside pick-up.

The furloughs are effective Sunday, however workers will continue to receive their benefits.