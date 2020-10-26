Dunkin’ shares hit all-time high after holding buyout talks

(AP) — The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it’s held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high.

Dunkin’ Brands Group said it’s in preliminary discussions with Inspire Brands, which also owns Arby’s and Jimmy John’s Sandwiches. In a prepared statement Sunday, Dunkin’ said it was not yet certain a deal would be reached and would not comment further.

Inspire Brands said it had no comment Monday, but Dunkin’ shares jumped 16% to $104.87. Dunkin’, based in Canton, Massachusetts, also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain. There are 13,000 Dunkin’ stores and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins outlets worldwide.