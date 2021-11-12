Economic development leaders say the move of a global company to Hartford will create innovation hub

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A major player in the technology innovation space is moving to the Capitol City. Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday, HCL Technologies will be opening an office in downtown Hartford.

HCL operates out of 50 countries globally and reported revenues of $10.8 billion last year. The conversations about moving to Hartford started two years ago. When the pandemic hit, company leaders had to do all the planning virtually.

State economic leaders say HCL Technologies opening an office in Hartford creates an innovation hub.

Jill Kouri, the chief marketing officer of HCL says they have “22,000 people and are growing strong.”

They will be the Strategic IT partner for Stanley Black and Decker. Officials are calling it “a new chapter, a new era of possibilities.”

Donald Allan Jr., the CFO of Stanley Black and Decker Power Tools reflected on the timeline: “It’s been a vision we have had for two years.”

HCL Hartford will house a major data center. Right now, Stanley Black and Decker has its Information Technology core housed in the HCL space. But other companies will be recruited to outsource their technology back office in the Capital City.

Governor Lamont says Stanley Black and Decker CEO Jim Loree gave him good advice: “You have to work to keep up every day. The technology is changing so fast.”

HCL will bring 500 high-paying jobs with benefits. Eighty percent of them will go to Connecticut residents.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is excited about the move. “It makes an awful lot of sense because of the geography and access to so many markets and so much talent,” Bronin said.

HCL also launched an apprenticeship program this week, hiring high school graduates and training them for a year while they earn college credits for free.

Kouri says, “We expect that we will draw from the great talent base.” And the number of great universities around the state.

HCL’s founder is of Indian descent so leaders lighted a cultural lamp that symbolizes tremendous prosperity.

The company plans to hire people over the next two years. They are in active discussions with the state to receive “Earn as you Grow” Tax Credits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Economic development leaders say the move of a global company to Hartford will create innovation hub

News /

Man killed in crash on I-91 north in Enfield

News /

Gil on the Go: Gil heads to New Britain Diner

News /

New England Air Museum to honor Kosciuszko Squadron with new exhibit

News /

Save Our Streets: Mothers United Against Violence works to help families who lose loved ones to street violence in Hartford

News /

Hartford HealthCare to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children 5 to 11 this weekend

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss