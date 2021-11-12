Economic development leaders say the move of a global company to Hartford will create innovation hub

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A major player in the technology innovation space is moving to the Capitol City. Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday, HCL Technologies will be opening an office in downtown Hartford.

HCL operates out of 50 countries globally and reported revenues of $10.8 billion last year. The conversations about moving to Hartford started two years ago. When the pandemic hit, company leaders had to do all the planning virtually.

State economic leaders say HCL Technologies opening an office in Hartford creates an innovation hub.

Jill Kouri, the chief marketing officer of HCL says they have “22,000 people and are growing strong.”

They will be the Strategic IT partner for Stanley Black and Decker. Officials are calling it “a new chapter, a new era of possibilities.”

Donald Allan Jr., the CFO of Stanley Black and Decker Power Tools reflected on the timeline: “It’s been a vision we have had for two years.”

HCL Hartford will house a major data center. Right now, Stanley Black and Decker has its Information Technology core housed in the HCL space. But other companies will be recruited to outsource their technology back office in the Capital City.

Governor Lamont says Stanley Black and Decker CEO Jim Loree gave him good advice: “You have to work to keep up every day. The technology is changing so fast.”

HCL will bring 500 high-paying jobs with benefits. Eighty percent of them will go to Connecticut residents.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is excited about the move. “It makes an awful lot of sense because of the geography and access to so many markets and so much talent,” Bronin said.

HCL also launched an apprenticeship program this week, hiring high school graduates and training them for a year while they earn college credits for free.

Kouri says, “We expect that we will draw from the great talent base.” And the number of great universities around the state.

HCL’s founder is of Indian descent so leaders lighted a cultural lamp that symbolizes tremendous prosperity.

The company plans to hire people over the next two years. They are in active discussions with the state to receive “Earn as you Grow” Tax Credits.