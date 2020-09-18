Eversource discussed borrowing $700-million to offset losses from Tropical Storm Isaias, lower rates

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource Energy is asking to borrow $700 million from the State of Connecticut to recover from the impact of losses from Tropical Storm Isaias, according to the Hartford Courant.

Eversource also says both the COVID-19 pandemic and having to roll back its recent rate increase contribute to its losses.

The utility company has been under fire this summer for raising rate prices, claiming COVID-19 and the summer heatwave increased service and drove up costs.

Eversource was also scrutinized for what lawmakers and customers believe to be a sluggish response to restoring power to around 1 million homes and businesses after Isaias. Some customers did not have power for nine days.

PURA is currently investigating how Eversource and United Illuminating responded to the tropical storm, leaving over one million customers in the dark, between both companies.

When Eversource reached out to lawmakers about borrowing that $700 million, they said, “Securitization of these costs will reduce customer rate impacts by 65 percent over the next six years.”

When asked about the proposal, Governor Ned Lamont’s office told the Courant, “Gov. Lamont remains focused on supporting legislation that holds our utilities accountable and protecting ratepayers.”