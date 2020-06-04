‘Every day counts’: 550+ CT restaurants urge Lamont to allow indoor dining before June 20

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Restaurant Association and over 550 restaurants statewide have sent a letter to Governor Ned Lamont asking for him to consider allowing indoor dining to resume before June 20.

In the letter, they suggest opening indoor dining rooms on Wednesday, June 10. That’s a full three weeks since phase 1 went into effect, which allowed restaurants to open outdoor dining spaces and continue takeout and delivery services.

The letter states that offering indoor dining options earlier will help restaurants stay financially afloat.

“Right now, every day counts for our industry,” the letter stated.

The restaurants said in the letter they are continuous leaders in safety and sanitation and have been able to provide a safe environment for both their employees and customers.

Sources tell News 8’s Jodi Latina “the governor’s office is considering allowing the restaurants to do an early ramp up the week of June 20 in order to be prepared for Father’s Day.”

Phase 2 of the Governor’s reopening plan for the state, which includes reopening indoor dining rooms in restaurants, is slated to go into effect on June 20.

Web Extra: Full letter from the Connecticut Restaurant Association to Governor Lamont