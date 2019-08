(WTNH)–Starting next month, if you get a package from Amazon, it won’t come from FedEx.

The two companies are ending their partnership. FedEx Ground decided to back out, as Amazon has been putting together its own ground delivery network.

FedEx said it is well positioned to focus on the broader e-commerce markets.

