Foxwoods casino CEO resigns after 8 months on the job

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — The head of a Connecticut casino has resigned after only eight months on the job.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council confirms that John James, president and chief executive officer of Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, has stepped down.

The council says the 59-year-old James left the role to spend more time with his family during the coronavirus pandemic that has spread throughout the state and shut down major businesses.

Foxwoods and its tribal gaming rival, the Mohegan Sun, voluntarily closed their casinos March 17 at the urging of Gov. Ned Lamont.