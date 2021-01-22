Friendly’s restaurant chain sale finalized after bankruptcy

An empty sign is posted at a Friendly’s restaurant in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011. The parent of the Massachusetts-based Friendly’s restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday and said that it has already closed 63 of its stores. Each store employed about 20 people, so about 1,260 jobs were lost. […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Friendly’s restaurant chain has finalized its sale after filing for bankruptcy in November.

The Springfield Republican reported Thursday that the chain known for its ice cream sundaes has been sold to Amici Partners Group. There are 130 Friendly’s restaurants still open, and employees at corporate-owned locations are expected to be retained.

Friendly’s has closed 300 locations over the past decade and was trying to grow its take out and delivery business before the pandemic hit.

Amici says it will introduce new ice cream flavors and other new menu items at Friendly’s locations.