(WTNH) — Gap announced they will be closing over 200 in-mall stores in the next two years.

Gap is now moving away from malls. The retailer has been a fixture at shopping malls around the country for decades, but it’s now planning to close 220 in-mall stores by early 2024.

That means about 80 percent of its remaining stores will be outside of malls. GAP is also planning to close 130 of its Banana Republic stores in three years.