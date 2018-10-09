Girl Scout Cookies to be available for purchase at voting booths across Connecticut

Campaigning and cookies? Girl Scout Cookies are heading to the polls.

On Tuesday, Girl Scouts of the United States of America announced that the scouts will be hosting statewide cookie booths at a number of voting locations from Nov. 3rd to Nov. 11th.

Many booths will also give customers the opportunity to support Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s Gift of Caring program, Cookies for Heroes.

The organization has not yet announced specific locations for these booths.

