Gov. Lamont: Businesses that violate COVID-19 rules can be fined $10,000 per violation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that he has signed an executive order increasing the amount that businesses can be fined for violating state COVID-19 protocols.

Businesses iolating the state’s COVID-19 rules and capacity limits can be fined $10,000 per violation. The new action goes into effect on Thursday, Nov. 26. This comes after feedback the governor has received from municipal leaders, public health officials, and people from within the business community.

“The sector rules and capacity limits we’ve implemented are intended to mitigate the spread of this disease to the greatest extent possible,” Governor Lamont said. “While the overwhelming majority of businesses in Connecticut have shown an incredible amount of leadership and have been fantastic partners in this front, we have seen a small number of businesses in flagrant violation of these public health rules, and that’s all you need to cause a super-spreading event that leads to a large number of cases and hospitalizations.

Other fines that remain in effect include $500 for organizing an event over capacity limits, $250 for attending events over capacity limits, $100 for failure to wear a face mask or covering when in public, and up to $500 for violations of the state’s travel advisory.