Gov. Lamont rolls out new one-stop-shop website for doing businesses in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has delivered on a campaign promise to make Connecticut more business-friendly. Wednesday he announced a one-stop-shop for businesses looking to start up in CT.

The announcement was made on the property of District in New Haven, a 111,000 square foot business campus with office space, a fitness club, and a restaurant with a beer garden. An ecosystem of 160 businesses built by entrepreneurs.

Gov. Lamont says the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy hard: “We lost some of our mojo, now we’re starting to get it back.”

The state has invested $12 million to streamline confusing bureaucracy, including a digital tech team who built a custom website.

Josh Geballe, the State’s Chief Operating Officer, explained, “We tried to attack this patchwork of website, rules, and regulations and replace all of that with one modern, clear, and helpful website.”

Business.ct.gov is the new website. It’s a one-stop-shop for business: what they need to be successful including guidance about taxes, permits, and new employee paperwork. It’s said to generate a checklist in 10 minutes.

Ted Dinsmore is the owner of SphereGen Technologies. He knows about the labyrinth of red tape: “I’ve started three different companies and it’s challenging to go through all the different processes.”

Despite the pandemic, state officials say nearly 1,000 new businesses have launched in Connecticut from March to June including a traveling hairstylist.

Amber Cancelliere, from Essex, created Hair by Amber. She said, “I recognized a need for a safer option instead of brick and mortar salon.”

Ultimately, the data from businesses will be connected to state agencies. The goal: get everyone talking on the same platform.

The new digital hub is just the beginning.

Geballe, who is also the Commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services, comes from a background of working at IBM for more than a decade.

“You can start to analyze the data in ways that bring out insights that can inform legislators, policymakers about ways we can do things at the state smarter, better, and have a greater impact become more efficient in ways we can’t today,” he explained.

What if you don’t have a business? A citizen-centric website like the business one is being built and will roll out in the fall.