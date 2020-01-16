Governor: CT Rail Hartford Line surpasses one million riders since launch

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday that the CT Rail Hartford Line has served over one million people since its launch in June 2018.

The line accepted its one millionth passenger during the Thanksgiving 2019 travel period.

Over 731,000 passengers rode the Hartford Line in 2019.

The Governor’s proposed ten-year transportation plan, CT2030, includes ideas of expanding the Hartford Line, such as adding more stops and connections in the northern part of the state.

Take a look at how many passengers utilized the Hartford Line since its launch below:

